On-board speed camera and body-worn video shows the moment a man who appeared to attempt to race a marked police car was stopped by officers. In the footage, police can be seen following the driver, before he is stopped and talks with officers outside his car.

According to Kent Police, the man drove at speeds of 56mph in a 30mph zone and also went through a red light. The motorist, who was driving a Ford Focus in the area of Crayford High Street, was stopped by police shortly before 3am on April 6 2024. He received a Traffic Offence Report for driving without due care and attention.

Also on April 6, at around 2.15am, Kent Police say officers in an unmarked car saw a heavily modified Ford Fiesta attempting to race another vehicle on the A20 near Sidcup. The driver was stopped and issued with a Section 59 warning. This means his car will be taken off him if he is caught driving in an antisocial manner again within 12 months. The driver was also issued with a Traffic Offence Report for having an illegal exhaust.

