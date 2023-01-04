If you suffer from one of these 21 health conditions you could be entitled to a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) , worth up to £4,800 a year. The state benefit is designed to improve the quality of life of those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions and could be an additional boost for many especially during the cost of living crisis.

According to new figures from the DWP , since September 2022 alone there have been 34,962 new claimants for PIP . In total, 3.16 million people in the UK receive the benefit.

The support payment takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: “daily living” and “mobility”. The DWP will review what financial help a claimant might require to enable them to carry out day-to-day chores like washing, dressing, preparing food, communicating and socialising or simply getting around.

Am I eligible to claim a Personal Independence Payment?

The recent data from the DWP shows the 21 most common ailment categories of those receiving the Personal Independence Payment :

Psychiatric disorders - 1,166,695

Musculoskeletal disease (general) - 635,450

Neurological disease - 403,469

Musculoskeletal disease (regional) - 376,965

Respiratory disease - 135,530

Cardiovascular disease - 80,815

Visual disease - 56,351

Endocrine disease - 42,264

Hearing disorders - 33,424

Gastrointestinal disease - 27,840

Genitourinary disease - 23,805

Skin disease - 20,835

Autoimmune disease (connective tissue disorders) - 17,596

Diseases of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tract - 11,328

Unknown or missing - 10,688

Infectious disease - 9,897

Malignant disease - 9,7426

Haematological disease - 7,300

Metabolic disease - 4,667

Multisystem and extremes of age - 1,186

Diseases of the immune system - 1,028

How much will I get if I claim a Personal Independence Payment?

As part of his Autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 101.1 per cent increase in PIP payments for 2023/24 to help recipients cope with the cost of living crisis.

Here’s what you could claim, taking the increase into account:

Daily living

Lower weekly rate - £68.10 (up from the present £61.85 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £101.75 (up from the present £92.40 per week)

Mobility

Lower weekly rate - £26.90 (up from the present £24.45 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £71 (up from the present £64.50 per week)

It means that a person receiving the highest weekly rate for daily living support will get £4,804.80 a year which will rise to £5,291 after April 2023.

How can I claim a Personal Independence Payment?

New applicants will undergo a DWP assessment to establish the extent of their condition’s impact on their daily life. A “score” will then be assigned according to the applicant’s ability to perform tasks, which will be used to determine how much money they should be awarded in PIP .

Adults aged over 16 but too young to begin receiving a state pension are entitled to claim PIP if they have a disability that inhibits their ability to perform everyday tasks and which they expect to last for at least 12 months or more.