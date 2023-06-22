The families of three teenagers killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire have paid emotional tributes to the young men. Ethan Goddard, Daniel Hancock, both 18, and Elliot Pullen, 17 all died in the crash that left another 18-year-old fighting for his life.

In a tribute published through Thames Valley Police, Ethan’s family said he would be remembered as someone who was “loving, kind, generous, caring” with a “great sense of humour.”

The family said: “He was a very loving son, protective brother, caring grandson, much-loved nephew, kindest boyfriend and loyal friend. Ethan was very passionate about the things he loved. He was hard-working, enjoyed his part-time job, while studying engineering at college.

“He loved his co-workers. As a child, Ethan had a passion for scooters and then mountain bikes, progressing on to dirt bikes and then cars. We couldn’t be more proud of the fine young man he was turning into.

“We will always love him and he will be missed by many, not just us. Our thoughts are with all the other families and friends at this extremely sad time and our hearts go out to you all.”

Daniel’s family said their “worst fears” were realised this week when they heard the news about the fatal crash. The family said: “Anyone who is, or has been, the parent of a teenage boy, will know the worry you feel when they begin to venture into the world without you by their side.

“Our worst fears were realised so tragically in the early hours of Tuesday morning. We take some solace in the fact that Daniel lived every day to its fullest, surrounded by friends who became family.

“We are heartbroken that his last day to do this has come so early. To his friends, he loved you all. Please don’t take risks that you can’t come back from. We loved Daniel beyond words and always will. We send our love and condolences to all the other families affected.”

Elliot’s devastated family described him as someone who had an “amazing career ahead of him” as he was nearing the end of his IT apprenticeship qualification and had been working with a local company for nearly two years.

The family said: "Elliot was our gorgeous, bright and talented son, a dearly loved brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

"He had many passions including football, especially Liverpool FC, learning to drive with his Dad, riding motorbikes, eating out, attending live events and spending time with his friends, who were so important to him.

"Elliot was adored by his younger cousins who loved nothing more than to demand his attention, despite his intention of remaining a super cool teenager. He had a gorgeous smile, a cheeky glint in his eye, he was always well dressed, and it appeared, had a different hairstyle every few weeks.

"He was nearing the end of his IT apprenticeship qualification and had been working with a wonderful local company for nearly two years, who welcomed him into their family, and described him as ‘a bright, talented and well-liked team member, with an amazing career ahead of him.’ They added ‘he was adored and admired by his colleagues and will be greatly missed.’

"Elliot lived his life to the full and he was planning his upcoming 18th birthday celebrations and should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world. It has now been cut short by this awful tragedy, leaving behind a shattered family who will miss Elliot beyond words.

"We need time as a family to process the devastation to all our lives and ask that people are respectful of this at a truly heart-breaking time."