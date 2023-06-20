Eight in 10 parents have missed out on a day trip with their babies – simply because of how complicated it was to get out of the house.

A poll of 1,000 adults with children aged six months to five years found tantrums, nap time - and the need to feed their baby are the biggest hurdles standing in the way of a day of fun and adventure.

More than a fifth of parents (21 per cent) also said they don't always feel prepared or quipped for everything that comes with a day trip with their little ones.

And 88 per cent admitted they feared forgetting something important when their child was six to 12-months-old.

The top things they found trickiest to remember to pack include toys, snacks, changes of clothes, nappies and milk.

Despite this, going to the park, visiting a play area, and a seaside day trip are adventures parents are keen to go on this summer while 40 per cent said picnics are a great way to spend time with their baby.

However, seven in 10 have struggled to find areas that have all the baby-friendly amenities they might need when going for a picnic.

The research was commissioned by Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready To Drink to mark the launch of a bespoke Picnic Locator during National Picnic Week.

The tool aims to help parents find the best picnic parks locally to them, with a rang of baby friendly amenities such as parking, toilets and children's play areas.

Campaign partner and parenting coach, Heidi Skudder, said: "Everyone loves a good picnic in the British summertime but getting out and about can be overwhelming for parents, particularly when they already have so much to consider.

"Not only do we need to find somewhere that has appropriate amenities with a small person in tow, but on top of that we need to work out how to even leave the house!

"As a mummy of three myself, I can totally relate to some of the difficulties outlined in the research."

Many parents don't always feel prepared for day trips with their little ones

Preparing parents for successful trips

It also revealed 30 per cent of parents with very young children said they are excited to venture out for a day trip with their child for the first time.

But it takes parents with young babies as long as half an hour just to step out of the front door.

A third (34 per cent) of those who turn back at the front door feel frustrated or stressed when they can't get out for a day trip with their little one.

And 23 per cent even went as far as to say not making it past their home's threshold makes them feel like a 'failure'.

Even when they do make it out on an adventure, a whopping 93 per cent of parents have ended up having to come home earlier than expected.

Of these, 35 per cent were simply physically and mentally drained, and 34 per cent had problems with their child's crying.

Another one in four forgot a vital component of their day out.

Half of parents polled through OnePoll said they find feeding their 6 to 12-month-old stressful or messy, with one in five admitting they find feeding outside inconvenient.

Gurinder Bal, speaking on behalf of Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready to Drink, said: “If you have big plans for a day out that unravel, rest assured that you are not alone.

“We know that most parents want to enjoy time outdoors with their babies, which is exactly why we’ve created the Picnic Locator as part of our summer adventures hub.

“We want to make summer adventures easier, accessible, and not a cause for despair.

“Our free hub includes tips and tricks for parents to make their summer adventures a success.