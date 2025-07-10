Research of 2,000 UK adults found one in five have fallen victim to at least one ticket scam. | Shutterstock

How 'scam savvy' are you? Take this quiz to find out.

The tricky questions will guide you through how to avoid purchasing dodgy tickets for your favourite events.

With a key piece of advice being to avoid buying tickets from social media and other unofficial platforms.

A poll found those who have lost out, ended up losing an average of £186 each.

With a further 28 per cent succumbing to a ‘near miss’, leaving them feeling disappointed, frustrated and angry.

And 27 per cent kept their near miss – or actual online ticketing scam – secret from other people.

To combat ticket fraud, an expert from The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailer (STAR), which counts Ticketmaster as members, has shared the top red flags to help you avoid becoming a victim.

Jonathan Brown, chief executive of the STAR, said: “Fraudsters are getting smarter, but there are ways to stay safe.

“Stick to secure, verified sellers to make sure your ticket leads to the real experience and not to disappointment.”

“Buying from a STAR member is one of the best ways to protect yourself and you’ll have access to our Alternative Dispute Resolution service if anything goes wrong.”

A spokesperson from Ticketmaster added: "Our top piece of advice when purchasing tickets is to avoid buying from social media at all costs - you never know who is on the other side of the screen.

“As demand surges for concerts, sports events and festivals, fraudsters often take advantage of that urgency, luring people in with deals that are simply too good to be true.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy their favourite events without worrying about being scammed.

“By staying vigilant, doing a quick bit of research and resisting the pressure to act fast, you can help protect yourself and others from falling victim to ticket fraud.”

Scammers are most likely to target music concerts, followed by sporting events and festivals, according to the OnePoll.com figures | Shutterstock

The research also found that of those who have had a near-miss, 72 per cent noticed something fishy about the transaction and pulled out.

But 43 per cent were saved when their banking app suggested they check further details, and it made them think twice.

And 24 per cent have even witnessed scam-like behaviour when trying to buy tickets to family or children’s events.

Worryingly, only 60 per cent of those polled would be confident they could spot a ticketing scam online.

And of those who have bought tickets in the past from an unofficial source, almost half (44 per cent) knew full well it wasn’t a completely safe way of doing so.

Ticketmaster’s spokesperson added: “Some scammers even try to sell you tickets before the event is on sale, remember that this will always be a fake unless it’s an official presale.

“Another tactic is sending fans a link to a replica of an official ticketing website – so go directly to the page rather than following links.”

Superintendent Amanda Wolf, head of the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau at the City of London Police said: “This summer we’re seeing all the biggest ticketed concerts and events happen, like the Oasis reunion tour, but those scrambling to buy last minute tickets have become prime targets for fraudsters.

“Remember to take a moment and Stop! Think Fraud before buying tickets through social media. “Look out for unsolicited or unexpected messages selling sold-out tickets as it could be a fraudster.

“Stay safe and follow Action Fraud’s advice to protect yourself from fraud.”