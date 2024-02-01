Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new month brings new winners in the highly anticipated Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I).

The winners for February 2024 have been announced, with two people scooping up the £1 million jackpot, with others winning money between the value of £100,000 and £5,000.

The first £1m winner is from Dorset with the bond number 137BG686951. The winning bond was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in March 2008, with a holding of £28,051.

The second £1m winner is from Wandsworth with the bond number 456RD476057. The winning bond was valued at £10,000 and was purchased in May 2021, with a holding of £10,400.

What are NS&I Premium Bonds?

NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account, first introduced in 1956 by Harold Macmillan who offered an alternate way to save money.

A premium bond can be purchased with an investment of £25 or more, and can be secured online or by post.

Premium Bonds don’t earn interest and instead have an annual prize fund rate that funds the monthly prize draw.

When you purchase Premium Bonds through NS&I, you are automatically entered into the monthly draw.

NS&I prize draw winners can win the top jackpot of £1m. Those who don’t secure the top prize are still able to win money from £25 to £100,000.

How much can you win with NS&I Premium Bonds?

How to find out if you have won the prize draw?

Winners are revealed on a monthly basis on the official NS&I website. To find out if you are a lucky winner, all you need to do is input your bond number.