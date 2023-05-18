Nicholas Cage will make an appearance in the horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight it has been confirmed. The game took to Twitter to make the announcement, telling fans: “It’s the performance of a lifetime. If you’re wondering what he’ll look like, well… he looks a bit like Nicolas Cage!”

More details about the Nicolas Cage appearance are set to be announced on July 5. Although developers, Behaviour Interactive will not be revealing any more information for another couple of weeks, fans can expect more news around the game next week.

The Dead by Daylight 7th Anniversary livestream will be broadcast tomorrow (May 19) at 6.30pm UK time. The livestream is set to cover the roadmap for year eight of the game, as well as the Chapter 28 reveal and further updates coming to the game over the next year.

The Hollywood actor, most known for his appearances in Ghost Rider and National Treasure will play himself in the game and appear in the role of a Survivor. Developers, Behaviour Interactive have said: "After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all – or so he thought.

