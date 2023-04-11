News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
53 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
Breaking

Nicola Bulley: Divers seen in river as coroner asks police to carry out further investigation work into case

The coroner in the Nicola Bulley case has asked police to carry out further investigative work into the mother-of-two’s death

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read

Police have been carrying out further investigations following the death of mother Nicola Bulley in February. Nicola, 45, had last been seen while walking on a footpath by the River Wyre in Lancashire with her dog Willow in January. After a three week search, her body was found in the river near to where she went missing.

An inquest into her death is due to be heard on Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston. Dr James Adeley, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire, has asked Lancashire Police to conduct further investigative work to help establish how Ms Bulley came by her death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for HM Coroner told Lancashire Evening Post: “The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley’s death is presented at the inquest. This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

"As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation.”

Most Popular

    Lancashire Police confirmed the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death.

    Lancashire Police divers were filmed at the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley’s body was found and a spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner”.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The video, which was posted on Youtube by Maria Solarz, shows the divers wading through the water next to the weir. Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water.

    Nicola BulleyNicola Bulley
    Nicola Bulley

    The coroner has asked Lancashire Police not to discuss the case on either social media or with the mainstream media ahead of the inquest.

    Nicola BulleyWorkInvestigation workPoliceLancashireSpokesmanPrestonCounty HallLancashire Police