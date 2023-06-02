Netflix has confirmed the return of its global fan event Tudum. The event will give superfans an exclusive look at what’s to come for their favourite TV shows including the likes of Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Emily in Paris and much more.

The company first began the now annual online event, in September 2021 and saw millions of fans tune in from around the world to get all the latest news. The event trailer confirmed appearances from the platform’s biggest stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chase Stokes and Gal Gadot.

The special event is something just for fans, and is a chance for Netflix to give exclusive looks at their top performing shows and upcoming projects. From release dates to behind the scenes footage it’s definitely one not to be missed.

So, when is Tudum? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fan event.

When is TUDUM?

Netflix’s global fan event will take place on Saturday, June 17.

How to watch TUDUM

Fans can stream the event live from Netflix’s YouTube channel for free. It’s unclear whether or not the event will be available for streaming on the actual streaming platform.

Why is it called TUDUM?

We are all familiar with the sound Netflix makes when we open the popular app to scroll through endless content. Make that noise to yourself now…TUDUM. The event is named after that famous sound.

What TV shows and movies will be featured on Netflix Tudum 2023?

Netflix have given fans a wealth of information and exclusives during their annual TUDUM event.

Here’s the list of 33 shows and movies announced in the teaser. However, fans can expect to hear about many more as Netflix teased 45+ projects would feature: