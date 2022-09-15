As the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II approaches, people across the United Kingdom are set to observe a minute of silence.

Her Majesty died at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.

Taking place on Sunday - the day before the ceremony - the UK will honour its longest-reigning monarch through a National Moment of Reflection.

Here is everything you need to know about the National Moment of Reflection.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will the National Moment of Reflection take place?

The National Moment of Reflection is scheduled to take place at 8pm on Sunday, 18 September 2022 - which is the night before the Queen’s state funeral.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson reads: “At 8pm, on Sunday, September 18, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own, or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.

“We encourage local community groups, clubs, and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And, if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”

What time is Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral?

The funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will take place on Monday, 19 September 2022.

It has been confirmed that the ceremony will begin at 11am in the morning.

The Queen’s coffin had been held at Westminster Hall since Wednesday for a period of lying-in-state, where it will remain for four days until 6:30 am on the day of the state funeral.