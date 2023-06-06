National Lottery players have yet to claim a prize worth a whopping £10,000 a month for 30 years. The unclaimed prize matched the five main numbers of the draw - 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 - and the Life Ball number two in the draw which took place on May 18.

The National Lottery has revealed the prize was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire.

The ticket-holder now has until 14 November to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they won can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, though this must be within 30 days of the draw

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to start the summer.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding. Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

