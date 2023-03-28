National Lottery is set to support theatre venues across the country with its latest Love Your Local Theatre campaign. The effort sees National Lottery players able to redeem a voucher to get money off on shows nationwide.

Starting from Monday (March 27), Scratchcard or National Lottery ticket holders will be able to claim a £25 voucher which they can use towards tickets of a theatre show or production of their choice. Those who have either a Scratchcard or National Lottery ticket bought since January 1 2023, will also be able to claim money off theatre tickets too.

Vouchers can be used for money off theatre tickets up and down the country among the more than 300 participating venues. Featured theatres within the campaign include spots across the capital as well as in both Wales and Scotland.

While you can use the money-off voucher throughout some of the West End’s biggest venues, you can also use it across other local productions and shows, including plays, comedy sets and family shows.

More information about the vouchers is available on the Love Your Local Theatre website including where to use them . We’ve compiled a full breakdown of what venues are participating in the campaign.

Full list of participating theatres across the UK

England

Adelphi Theatre - London

- London Aldwych Theatre - London

- London Alexandra Theatre - Bognor Regis, West Sussex

- Bognor Regis, West Sussex Alhambra Theatre - Bradford

- Bradford Almeida Theatre - London

- London Apollo Theatre - London

- London Apollo Victoria Theatre - London

- London Arcola Theatre - London

- London Arts Theatr e - London

e - London Artsdepot Theatre - London

- London Assembly Hall - Worthing, West Sussex

- Worthing, West Sussex Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire Babbacombe Theatre - Torquay, Devon

- Torquay, Devon Barbican Theatre - London

- London Barn Theatre - Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

- Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire Battersea Arts Centre - London

- London Beck Theatre - London

- London Belgrade Theatre - Coventry

- Coventry Birmingham Repertory Theatre - Birmingham

- Birmingham Bloomsbury Theatre and Studio - London

- London Brewery Arts - Kendal, Cumbria

- Kendal, Cumbria Bridge Theatre - London

- London Bristol Hippodrome Theatre - Bristol

- Bristol Bristol Old Vic Theatre - Bristol

- Bristol Bush Theatre - London

- London Buxton Opera House - Buxton, Derbyshire

- Buxton, Derbyshire Cadogan Hall - London

- London Cambridge Theatre - London

- London Canada Water Theatre - London

- London Castle Theatre - Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire Central Hall - Southampton, Hampshire

- Southampton, Hampshire Charing Cross Theatre - London

- London Chelmsford Theatre - Chelmsford, Essex

- Chelmsford, Essex Cheltenham Playhouse - Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Chequer Mead Theatre - East Grinstead, West Sussex

- East Grinstead, West Sussex Chichester Festival Theatre - Chichester, West Sussex

- Chichester, West Sussex Chickenshed - London

- London Chorley Theatre - Chorley, Lancashire

- Chorley, Lancashire Churchill Theatre - London

- London City Varieties Music Hall - Leeds, West Yorkshire

- Leeds, West Yorkshire Cliffs Pavilion - Southend on Sea, Essex

- Southend on Sea, Essex Colchester Arts Centre - Colchester, Essex

- Colchester, Essex Congress Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex

- Eastbourne, East Sussex Connaught Theatre & Studio - Worthing, West Sussex

- Worthing, West Sussex Criterion Theatre - London

- London Crucible Theatre - Sheffield, South Yorkshire

- Sheffield, South Yorkshire Curve Theatre - Leicester

- Leicester Darlington Hippodrome - Darlington, County Durham

- Darlington, County Durham Darwen Library Theatre - Darwen, Lancashire

- Darwen, Lancashire Derby Theatre - Derby

- Derby Devonshire Park Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex

- Eastbourne, East Sussex Dominion Theatre - London

- London Donmar Warehouse - London

- London Dorking Halls - Dorking, Surrey

- Dorking, Surrey Duchess Theatre - London

- London Dugdale Centre - London

- London Duke of York’s - London

- London Empire Theatre - Consett, County Durham

- Consett, County Durham Epsom Playhouse - Epsom, Surrey

- Epsom, Surrey Everyman Theatre - Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre - Liverpool

- Liverpool Exeter Northcott Theatre - Exeter, Devon

- Exeter, Devon Fairfield Halls - London

- London Finborough Theatre - London

- London Floral Pavilion - New Brighton, Wallasey

- New Brighton, Wallasey Fortune Theatre - London

- London G Live - Guildford, Surrey

- Guildford, Surrey Garrick Theatre - London

- London Gatehouse Theatre - Stafford, Staffordshire

- Stafford, Staffordshire Gielgud Theatre - London

- London Gillian Lynne Theatre - London

- London Globe Theatre - London

- London Grand Opera House - York

- York Grand Theatre - Blackpool

- Blackpool Greenwich Theatre - London

- London Groundlings Theatre Trust - Portsmouth

- Portsmouth Grove Theatre - Dunstable, Bedfordshire

- Dunstable, Bedfordshire Hall for Cornwall - Truro, Cornwall

- Truro, Cornwall Hackney Empire - London

- London Hampstead Theatre - London

- London Harlow Playhouse - Harlow, Essex

- Harlow, Essex Harold Pinter Theatre - London

- London Hazlitt Theatre - Maidstone, Kent

- Maidstone, Kent Helmsley Arts Centre - Helmsley, North Yorkshire

- Helmsley, North Yorkshire Her Majesty’s Theatre - London

- London Hull City Hall - Hull

- Hull Hull New Theatre - Hull

- Hull Hull Truck Theatre - Hull

- Hull Kenneth More Theatre - Ilford, Essex

- Ilford, Essex Kenton Theatre - Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

- Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire Kiln Theatre - London

- London King George’s Hall - Blackburn, Lancashire

- Blackburn, Lancashire Leas Cliff Hall - Folkestone, Kent

- Folkestone, Kent Leatherhead Theatre - Leatherhead, Surrey

- Leatherhead, Surrey Leeds Grand Theatre - Leeds

- Leeds Leeds Playhouse - Leeds

- Leeds Lichfield Garrick Theatre - Lichfield, Staffordshire

- Lichfield, Staffordshire Lighthouse - Poole, Dorset

- Poole, Dorset Liverpool Empire Theatre - Liverpool

- Liverpool London Coliseum - London

- London Lowther Pavilion - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire Lyceum Theatre - Crewe, Cheshire

- Crewe, Cheshire Lyceum Theatre - London

- London Lyceum Theatre - Sheffield

- Sheffield Lyric Hammersmith Theatre - London

- London Lyric Theatre - London

- London Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis, Dorset

- Lyme Regis, Dorset Marylebone Theatre - London

- London Menier Chocolate Factory - London

- London Mercury Theatre - Colchester, Essex

- Colchester, Essex Millfield Theatre - London

- London Milton Keynes Theatre - Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire National Theatre - London

- London New Theatre - Oxford

- Oxford New Vic Theatre - Newcastle-Under-Lyme

- Newcastle-Under-Lyme New Victoria Theatre - Woking, Surrey

- Woking, Surrey New Wimbledon Theatre - London

- London Noel Coward Theatre - London

- London Northern Ballet - Leeds

- Leeds Northern Stage - Newcastle Upon Tyne

- Newcastle Upon Tyne Nottingham Playhouse - Nottingham

- Nottingham Novello Theatre - London

- London Octagon Theatre - Bolton, Lancashire

- Bolton, Lancashire Opera House - Manchester

- Manchester Opera North - Leeds

- Leeds Orange Tree Theatre - Richmond, Surrey

- Richmond, Surrey OSO Arts Centre - London

- London Oxford Playhouse - Oxford

- Oxford Palace Theatre - Manchester

- Manchester Palace Theatre - London

- London Palace Theatre - Paignton, Devon

- Paignton, Devon Palace Theatre - Southend On Sea, Essex

- Southend On Sea, Essex Park Theatre - London

- London Pavilion Arts Centre - Buxton, Derbyshire

- Buxton, Derbyshire Pavilion Theatre - Worthing, West Sussex

- Worthing, West Sussex Peacock Theatre - London

- London People’s Theatre - Newcastle upon Tyne

- Newcastle upon Tyne Peterborough New Theatre - Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Phoenix Theatre - London

- London Piccadilly Theatre - London

- London Playhouse Theatre - Liverpool

- Liverpool Playhouse Theatre - London

- London Polka Theatre - London

- London Pomegranate Theatre - Chesterfield, Derbyshire

- Chesterfield, Derbyshire Prince Edward Theatre - London

- London Prince Of Wales Theatre - London

- London Princess Theatre - Torquay, Devon

- Torquay, Devon Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch - London

- London Queen’s Theatre - Barnstaple, North Devon

- Barnstaple, North Devon Redbridge Drama Centre - South Woodford, Essex

- South Woodford, Essex Regent Theatre - Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire

- Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre - London

- London Rhoda McGaw Theatre - Woking, Surrey

- Woking, Surrey Richmond Theatre - Richmond, Surrey

- Richmond, Surrey Riverside Studios - London

- London Rose Theatre Kingston - Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey

- Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey Royal & Derngate Theatre - Northampton

- Northampton Royal Court Theatre - London

- London Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex

- Eastbourne, East Sussex Royal Opera House - London

- London Sadler’s Wells Theatre - London

- London Salisbury Arts Centre - Salisbury, Wiltshire

- Salisbury, Wiltshire Salisbury Playhouse - Salisbury, Wiltshire

- Salisbury, Wiltshire Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe - London

- London Savoy Theatre - London

- London Shaftesbury Theatre - London

- London Shakespeare North Playhouse - Prescot, Merseyside

- Prescot, Merseyside Soho Theatre - London

- London Sondheim Theatre - London

- London St George’s Concert Hall - Bradford

- Bradford St Helens Theatre Royal - St Helens, Merseyside

- St Helens, Merseyside St Martin’s Theatre - London

- London Stag Community Arts Centre - Sevenoaks, Kent

- Sevenoaks, Kent Stantonbury Theatre - Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire Stephen Joseph Theatre - Scarborough, North Yorkshire

- Scarborough, North Yorkshire Stockton Globe - Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham

- Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham Sunderland Empire Theatre - Sunderland

- Sunderland Swindon Arts Centre - Swindon, Wiltshire

- Swindon, Wiltshire @sohoplace - London

- London Tara Theatre - London

- London The Albany - London

- London The Alexandra Theatre - Birmingham

- Birmingham The Ambassadors Theatre - London

- London The Camden Garrison - London

- London The Capitol Horsham - Horsham, West Sussex

- Horsham, West Sussex The Core at Corby Cube - Corby, Northamptonshire

- Corby, Northamptonshire The Dukes - Lancaster

- Lancaster The Hawth Theatre - Crawley, West Sussex

- Crawley, West Sussex The Kings Theatre - Southsea, Portsmouth

- Southsea, Portsmouth The Landmark - Ilfracombe, North Devon

- Ilfracombe, North Devon The London Palladium - London

- London The Lowry - Salford

- Salford The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre - Northampton

- Home of The Deco Theatre - Northampton The Old Vic - London

- London The Orchard Theatre - Dartford, Kent

- Dartford, Kent The Other Palace - London

- London The Playhouse - Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

- Weston-super-Mare, Somerset The Roses Theatre - Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

- Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire The SandPit Theatre - St Albans, Hertfordshire

- St Albans, Hertfordshire The Spotlight - Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

- Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire The Theatre - Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

- Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire The Turbine Theatre - London

- London The Vaults - London

- London The Woodville - Gravesend, Kent

- Gravesend, Kent The Y Theatre - Leicester

- Leicester Theatre by the Lake - Keswick, Cumbria

- Keswick, Cumbria Theatre Royal - Bath

- Bath Theatre Royal - Brighton

- Brighton Theatre Royal - Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Theatre Royal Drury Lane - London

- London Theatre Royal Haymarket - London

- London Theatre Royal - Plymouth, Devon

- Plymouth, Devon Theatre Royal Stratford East - London

- London Theatre Royal - Wakefield

- Wakefield Theatre Royal - Winchester

- Winchester Theatre Royal - Windsor

- Windsor Trafalgar Theatre - London

- London Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - London

- London Unicorn Theatre - London

- London Unity Theatre - Liverpool

- Liverpool Upstairs at the Gatehouse - London

- London Vaudeville Theatre - London

- London Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire

- Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire Victoria Palace Theatre - London

- London Viva - Blackpool

- Blackpool Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, Warwickshire

- Coventry, Warwickshire West Cliff Theatre - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

- Clacton-on-Sea, Essex White Rock Theatre - Hastings, East Sussex

- Hastings, East Sussex Winding Wheel - Chesterfield, Derbyshire

- Chesterfield, Derbyshire Winter Garden - Eastbourne, East Sussex

- Eastbourne, East Sussex Witness for the Prosecution - London

- London Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Wolverhampton

- Wolverhampton Wycombe Swan - High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire Wyndham’s Theatre - London

- London Wyvern Theatre - Swindon, Wiltshire

- Swindon, Wiltshire York Theatre Royal - York

- York Young Vic - London

- London Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - Guildford, Surrey

Scotland

CatStrand - New Galloway, Castle Douglas

- New Galloway, Castle Douglas Dundee Rep Theatre - Dundee

- Dundee Edinburgh Playhouse - Edinburgh

- Edinburgh Festival Theatre - Edinburgh

- Edinburgh His Majesty’s Theatre - Aberdeen

- Aberdeen King’s Theatre - Glasgow

- Glasgow King’s Theatre - Edinburgh

- Edinburgh Mull Theatre - Isle of Mull

- Isle of Mull Music Hall - Aberdeen

- Aberdeen Perth Concert Hall - Perth

- Perth Perth Theatre - Perth

- Perth Royal Lyceum Theatre - Edinburgh

- Edinburgh The Brunton - Musselburgh

- Musselburgh The Lemon Tree - Aberdeen

- Aberdeen The Studio - Potterrow, Edinburgh

- Potterrow, Edinburgh Theatre Royal - Dumfries

- Dumfries Theatre Royal - Glasgow

- Glasgow Traverse Theatre - Edinburgh

- Edinburgh Tron Theatre - Glasgow

Wales

Aberystwyth Arts Centre - Aberystwyth

- Aberystwyth Borough Theatre - Abergavenny

- Abergavenny Coliseum Theatre - Aberdare

- Aberdare Grand Pavilion - Esplanade, Porthcawl

- Esplanade, Porthcawl Gwyn Hall - Neath

- Neath Memo Arts Centre - Barry

- Barry New Theatre - Cardiff

- Cardiff Park and Dare Theatre - Treorchy

- Treorchy Riverfront Theatre - Newport

- Newport Sherman Theatre - Cardiff

- Cardiff St David’s Hall - Cardiff

- Cardiff Swansea Arena - Swansea

- Swansea Swansea Grand Theatre - Swansea

- Swansea The Stiwt - Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham

- Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham Theatr Brycheiniog - Brecon, Powys

- Brecon, Powys Torch Theatre - Milford Haven

Northern Ireland

Riverside Theatre - Coleraine, County Londonderry

Channel Islands