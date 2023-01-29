Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi as the party chairman of the Conservative Party after paying a penalty to resolve a multi million-pound tax dispute while he was a chancellor, the BBC has reported .

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said there “has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code.” The former chancellor of the exchequer has received pressure to resign in recent days as suspicions about his finances arose after he issued a statement to "clear up some of the confusion."

The sacking comes after Zahawi admitted to paying a tax settlement with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) following a dispute while Sunak has faced calls all week to sack the former from his cabinet.

In the letter sent to Zahawi on Saturday (January 29), Sunak said the decision was made following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation led by Sir Laurie Magnus. He said: “It is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”