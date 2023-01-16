M&S has announced that it will open 20 new stores this year, and create 3,400 new jobs across the country. M&S chiefs have said that they will be investing £480m in the project, to create bigger and better stores across the UK.

M&S hopes to create a “seamless” fit for the future experience for its loyal customers. Each M&S store has been designed with local families in mind, with shoppers able to browse the wider aisles and a clear line of sight.

The new store pipeline for the next financial year includes eight full-line destination stores in key city centre locations, including a new 97k sq ft store in Leeds White Rose and a 70k sq ft store in Liverpool ONE both due to open in Summer 2023.

Later in the year, other major stores to open include a 65k sq ft store in Birmingham Bullring in August 2023, a 96k sq ft store in Manchester’s Trafford Centre and a 98k sq ft store in Lakeside Thurrock, both set to open in Winter 2023. All five new stores will be relocated to former Debenhams sites – part of M&S’ investment to regenerate currently vacant sites.

M&S’s Chief Executive Stuart Machin said: “Stores are a core part of M&S’s omnichannel future and serve as a competitive advantage for how customers want to shop today.

“Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we’re aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full-line stores that sell our full clothing, home and food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites.

“Our investment in stores not only delivers a better experience for customers and colleagues, but it also boosts local communities with new job creation and will help us deliver a more sustainable estate in every sense.”

In addition to its store investment, M&S also plans to extend its successful franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP, Moto, SSP and Costa. The announcement of the new stores comes after Marks & Spencer hailed strong Christmas trading, posting record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years.

M&S has not released the locations for all the new stores, but here’s what we know so far:

New M&S stores - confirmed locations

Purley Way (expected Summer 2023)

Leeds White Rose (expected Summer 2023)

Liverpool (expected Summer 2023)

Birmingham Bullring (Autumn 2023)

Lakeside Thurrock (Winter 2023)

Trafford Centre (Winter 2023)

New M&S food halls

Stockport (expected Summer 2023)

Barnsley (expected Autumn 2023)

