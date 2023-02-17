M&S is launching a Sunday Roast dine in deal for two for just £10 - and it will be available in stores all week round. The deal includes a choice of main and three sides, saving roast dinner fans up to £10.70.

The retailer said it had created the offer to give customers “that Sunday Roast feeling” any day of the week. It comes off the back of the chain’s Chicken Roast dine in deal which they said proved a hit with shoppers.

An M&S spokesperson dubbed the deal “a bargain”, adding: “Who says a roast can only be eaten on a Sunday? Not us. Following on from our successful Chicken Roast Dine In we’re introducing this extremely tasty and tender Roast Dine In for just a tenner for two people.

“With six main meats to choose from you may have a problem narrowing it down to just one. That’s why the deal is on until the end of the month so you can come back again and again to try them all.”

What’s included in the M&S Roast dine in deal?

As part of the offer, customers can choose from one of these six mains, featuring British meat:

Ready to roast with a sweet & sticky maple glaze boneless bacon loin joint

British ready to roast with salt & pepper sprinkle boneless butter basted chicken joint

British ready to roast with a honey glaze boneless gammon

British ready to roast boneless basted beef joint

British pork, sage & onion stuffed chicken

British rotisserie chicken

And three sides to accompany your main out of the following:

Buttery mashed potato

Goose fat roast potatoes

Roasting parsnips

Carrot & swede crush

Layered classic veg

Cabbage medley

Tenderstem broccoli

Boston beans

Butternut and mixed vegetables

Chicken gravy

Beef gravy

Pigs in blankets

Sage and onion stuffing

Four beef dripping Yorkshire puddings

How to buy the M&S Roast dine in deal

