A mother has slammed supermarket chain Lidl who ‘barred’ her from buying 100 cucumbers as the vegetable shortage in the United Kingdom continues. Lisa Fearns needed the cucumbers for her juice business.

The 49-year-old reportedly purchases 100 cucumbers from Lidl every week, and has done for the past three years - with the vegetable a key ingredient to create her detox juices but was recently barred from buying them.

Taking to Facebook, Ms Fearns said in a Facebook post: "Wtf? What the actual f***ity f***!!! So there is going to be a tomato and cucumber shortage...not a**ed about the tomatoes.

“I need about 80 to 100 cucumbers every Sunday for juicing... I’ve already been barred from Lidl (for purchasing too much fruit and veg). So I’ve moved on now from that, and didn’t like their cucumbers anyway.”

She continued to say “So I’m going to have to just become a cucumber dealer. I’ll keep you cucumber people updated on all deals."

It comes as a number of supermarkets, including Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have limited fruit and veg sales which include tomatoes and cucumbers, to just three packs per customer.

Despite some of the biggest supermarkets from the UK putting a limit on fruit and veg sales, other supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, M&S and Waitrose have yet to impose such restrictions.

Quite surprisingly, Lidl also has not yet put a cap on customers purchasing fruit and vegetables, despite a Lidl worker intervening when Fearns attempted to purchase 100 cucumbers.