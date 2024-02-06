News you can trust since 1925
Valentine's Day: The top 10 most romantic songs of all time - according to Spotify playlists

Ed Sheeran features twice on the most romantic songs to play this Valentine’s Day.

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you may be searching for the perfect playlist to play for your special someone. 

A new study by QRFY has found the top 10  most romantic songs, with Ed Sheeran featuring twice!

CEO of QR Code Generator company QRFY Marc Porcar said: “These findings provide the perfect playlist to listen to this Valentine’s season. It’s no surprise Ed Sheeran features twice in the top 10, with his relatable lyrics and catchy tunes often being global hits. Sheeran’s lyrics and melodies piece together beautiful, heartfelt stories that can unite everyone in the experience of love, whether that be platonic, familial or romantic. 

“As with all the songs on the list, there is a timeless appeal to songs about love and romance, one that makes such songs enjoyable for everyone. Worldwide, love songs are played and sang as a display of intimacy, and with them we find a means of expressing ourselves to those we hold dearly in our lives.”

Ed Sheeran’s 2017 track Perfect is the top love song of all time - according to Spotify rankings. It features 129 times in Spotify playlists.

1. Ed Sheeran - Perfect

John Legend’s All of Me is a track released in 2013, written about his wife Chrissy Teigen. The second place song features 120 times in Spotify playlists.

2. John Legend - All of Me

James Arthur’s biggest hit Say You Won’t Let Go from 2016 made the top 10 list in third place. It features 98 times in Spotify playlists.

3. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Alex Turner fronted rock band Arctic Monkeys made the list in fourth place with their 2013 track I Wanna Be Yours. It features 77 times in Spotify playlists.

4. Arctic Monkeys - I Wanna Be Yours

