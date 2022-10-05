Most popular baby names revealed - new entries and clear favourites as Noah and Olivia take top spots
Is your tot’s name on the list?
The most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia taking the top spots in 2021, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Last year, 4525 baby boys were named Noah, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia.
2021 saw Oliver drop to second place, having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years in succession - while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.
Most Popular
According to the ONS data, Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys and Freya, Florence and WIllow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.
This is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual lists began in 1996, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.
New entries to the top 100 include Beatrice, Lara and Sara for girls, while Blake, Brody, Kai, Riper, Tobias and Nathan were the newcomers for boys.
Top 10 names for baby girls overall
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Ivy
- Freya
- Lily
- Florence
- Mia
- Willow
Top 10 names for baby boys overall
- Noah
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Muhammad
- Leo
- Harry
- Oscar
- Archie
- Henry
Top 10 names for baby girls by region
Top 10 names for baby girls in North East of England 2021
- Olivia
- Rosie
- Freya
- Isla
- Amelia
- Ivy
- Ava
- Grace
- Ella
- Emily
Top 10 names for baby girls in North West of England 2021
- Olivia
- Isla
- Ava
- Amelia
- Ivy
- Freya
- Willow
- Lily
- Emily
- Grace
Top 10 names for baby girls in Yorkshire and The Humber 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Ava
- Isla
- Ivy
- Lily
- Willow
- Freya
- Poppy
- Florence
Top 10 names for baby girls in the East Midlands 2021
- Amelia
- Olivia
- Ava
- Isla
- Elsie
- Mia
- Florence
- Willow
- Freya
- Rosie
Top 10 names for baby girls in the West Midlands 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Freya
- Ava
- Ivy
- WIllow
- Rosie
- Lily
- Grace
Top 10 names for baby girls in the East of England 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Ivy
- Mia
- Florence
- Elsie
- Freya
- Lily
Top 10 names for baby girls in London 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Mia
- Sofia
- Maya
- Sophia
- Ava
- Sienna
- Isla
- Isabella
Top 10 names for baby girls in the South East of England 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Florence
- Lily
- Ivy
- Sienna
- Mia
- Freya
Top 10 names for baby girls in the South West of England 2021
- Olivia
- Isla
- Florence
- Amelia
- Willow
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Poppy
- Ava
Top 10 names for baby girls in Wales 2021
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Freya
- Ivy
- Rosie
- Ava
- Grace
- Lily
- Evie
Top 10 names for baby boys by region
Top 10 names for baby boys in North East of England 2021
- George
- Oliver
- Noah
- Harry
- Charlie
- Theo
- Jack
- Leo
- Arthur
- Thomas
Top 10 names for baby boys in North West of England 2021
- Muhammad
- Noah
- George
- Oliver
- Harry
- Leo
- Arthur
- Thomas
- Archie
- Theo
Top 10 names for baby boys in Yorkshire and the Humber 2021
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Freddie
- Harry
- Mohammed
- Leo
- Oscar
Top 10 names for baby boys in the East Midlands 2021
- Oliver
- George
- Noah
- Harry
- Arthur
- Archie
- Freddie
- Leo
- Henry
- Charlie
Top 10 names for baby boys in the West Midlands 2021
- Mohammed
- Noah
- Oliver
- Arthur
- George
- Mohammed
- Leo
- Archie
- Oscar
- Charlie
Top 10 names for baby boys in the East of England 2021
- George
- Noah
- Oliver
- Arthur
- Leo
- Harry
- Oscar
- Henry
- Freddie
- Archie
Top 10 names for baby boys in London 2021
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Leo
- Adam
- Alexander
- Oliver
- Arthur
- George
- Theodore
- David
Top 10 names for baby boys in the South East of England 2021
- George
- Arthur
- Oliver
- Noah
- Henry
- Theodore
- Oscar
- Leo
- Freddie
- Jack
Top 10 names for baby boys in the South West of England 2021
- Arthur
- Noah
- George
- Oliver
- Oscar
- Henry
- Freddie
- Jack
- Theodore
- Archie
Tip 10 names for baby boys in Wales 2021
- Noah
- Oliver
- Arthur
- Theo
- Leo
- Charlie
- Archie
- George
- Jack
- Oscar