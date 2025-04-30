More than half of Brits feel some aspects of their own life are ‘out of control’ – from family life to work and finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found they are least likely to have a hold of their physical health (33 per cent), work (29 per cent) and personal finances (28 per cent).

Others struggle to get a handle on family life (22 per cent) and their energy use (19 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With financial constraints and feeling overwhelmed by the pressure the biggest barriers to taking life by the horns.

The research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which has teamed up with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) to show how you can feel a bit more confident and in control – as darts is a sport which requires incredible focus due to small targets and rowdy crowds.

Former world champion Stephen Bunting likes to take a few seconds to step back and breathe before making important decisions or taking important actions, and he creates a routine that he can stick to each day.

He said: “Whether I’m at the oche or preparing for a tournament, I know that feeling of being under pressure all too well, and it can get overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over time, I’ve learned ways to deal with it, so I can keep calm and stay in control of my game.

“One thing I do that helps me a lot is sticking to a daily routine. Creating healthy habits that work for me means I can make sure I’m consistent, perform at my best and stay in control.”

Former world champion Stephen Bunting says how darts can teach Brits about regaining control in life | Michael Cooper

Darts star Stephen Bunting shares that he understands the feeling of being under pressure too well

Smart Energy GB has also teamed up with psychologist, Dr Josie Perry, who often works with professional sports personalities to help them stay at the top of their game – and to be fully in control of what they do.

Dr Perry said: “I have worked with a lot of athletes and sports players to overcome mental barriers and help them stay in control of their performance, and these techniques can also help households day-to-day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Identifying one important thing you can do that’s going to reduce pressure when you’re stressed, and focusing on completing that first, will help you get back in control.

“If you’re worried about money, a simple tool that can help manage energy bills more easily is a smart meter. They are installed at no extra cost by your energy supplier and can help you keep track of what you spend.”

Dr Josie Perry shares tips on how to stay in control of your life | Will Ireland/PinPep

Tips on how to stay in control of your life

The research also revealed two thirds of Brits are aiming to get more control over their finances in 2025 and beyond.

With 14 per cent feeling overwhelmed 'very often' by the current cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But more than half (51 per cent) of those who have a smart meter installed believe it helps them feel more in control of energy bills.

It also emerged 33 per cent often feel distracted when trying to focus on something important.

But only 20 per cent reckon they’re ‘very organised’ in terms of managing their day-to-day life, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Dr Josie Perry recommends taking a few extra seconds to step back and breathe before making important decisions or taking important actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While ‘habit stacking’ - adding a new behaviour immediately after something you already do often –will help successful training techniques bed in more easily.

She also encourages her clients to write down worries in three columns: things you can control, things you can influence and things you have no control over at all which helps to proactively focus attention on things you can take hold of.