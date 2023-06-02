Millions of Virgin Media customers are being urged to switch off their routers so they don’t miss out on a free upgrade. People are due for the upgrade this week, but will not receive the speed boost unless they give their routers a reboot.

Last week, Virgin announced it was releasing an upgrade which will give their users a much faster upload speed. That upgrade is now being rolled out but not until a full system reset has been performed.

Once customers turn their router off and on, those with M500 or Gig1 plans will see their speeds increase without spending a penny. The upgrades will see larger emails to be sent at a faster rate and upload videos to sites such as Youtube faster too.

The company confirmed that its M500 service has now been increased from 36Mbps to 52Mbps, with the average upload speed for Gig 1 services rising from 52Mbps to 104Mbps, which is six times higher than the average speed in the UK.

To get this upgrade for free, all you need to do is switch your hub off and wait around 5 - 10 seconds before switching it back on. Alternatively, you can restart your router via the Virgin Connect app.

A full reboot can take as long as five minutes, so it’s best to do this when no one needs to use the internet. Once it is complete, customers should check their internet speeds to make sure it worked.

