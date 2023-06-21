News you can trust since 1925
Michael Eavis greeted Glastonbury guests from his Land Rover weeks after founder spotted in wheelchair

Many doubted the arrival of the Michael Eavis...

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis was spotted greeting attendees from his Land Rover as the gates to the iconic music festival opened. The 87-year-old usually opens the gates himself but in a passing-of-the-torch moment, his daughter Emily did the honours.

Many doubted the arrival of the Dorset-born dairy farmer  who was spotted in a wheelchair last week, sparking concerns about his health. But revellers were overjoyed when he appeared at one of the gate’s, sitting in a red Land Rover.

As is tradition, Eavis greeted the first through the gates - which opened at 8am this morning (June 21). In the photo, revellers are crowding around the car as Eavis leans out the passenger window to shake hands with ticket holders.

Emily Eavis joined her dad to greet the guests and when asked how it felt, she said: “I love welcoming people in - it’s always my favourite moment.”

    Thousands of Glastonbury fans queued overnight in a bid to be the first into the festival site at Worthy Farm. The annual festival spans five days and hosts thousands of artists from across the globe.

