This Easter, McDonald’s will provide free football sessions and books to families with children aged five to 11. The events will be part of several pop ups across the UK.

McDonald’s will combine free Fun Football coaching sessions and Happy Readers activities. Children will get to take part in football and reading activities across several locations in the UK including Cardiff and Birmingham.

Each event will last for a day. There will be a Fun Football pitch with coaching activities and the other will be a Happy Readers reading corner. Cosy reading spaces and free books will be available.

Part of the reading experience includes the Little People, BIG DREAMS® biography series. Families will be able to pick up a free copy of the books, as well as free footballs and bookmarks. This is part of McDonald’s commitment to provide 10 million books and 2 million hours of free football coaching to families in 2023.

McDonald’s Fun Football programme is dedicated to offering children a fun, safe and inclusive environment to enjoy football. The Happy Readers campaign provides free books to children and families. By the end of 2023, the scheme will have provided over 150 million books to families in the UK and Ireland who need them most.

McDonald’s Happy Readers and Fun Football pop-up events

Who: Five to 11 year olds (any ability)

Where and when