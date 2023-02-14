McDonald’s has announced it is bringing six fan favourites back to the menu - but you’ll have to be quick, as it’s for a limited time only. The fast food giant said the items, including the Grand Big Mac, chilli cheese bites and two limited edition McFlurry flavours, would be available in stores for the next six weeks from tomorrow (February 15).

The items have been brought back to coincide with the return of the McSpicy, the first permanent burger to land on the McDonald’s menu since 2007. The treat, which replaced the Chicken Legend, first appeared on the roster in 2021 and featured in the music video for rapper AJ Tracey’s hit single Summertime Shootout.

AJ , from London, said: “As someone from the Caribbean, for me, McSpicy is the first actually spicy burger. It’s something we embrace and we love, so it’s just really nice to be honest. McSpicy is here to stay permanently.”

Full list of six menu favourites returning to McDonald’s and prices

Grand Big Mac - £4.89 or £6.49 as part of an Extra Value Meal

- £4.89 or £6.49 as part of an Extra Value Meal Grand Big Mac with bacon - £5.69 or £7.29 a part of an Extra Value Meal

- £5.69 or £7.29 a part of an Extra Value Meal Chilli cheese bites - £2.29 for a bag of four or £6.29 for a Sharebox

- £2.29 for a bag of four or £6.29 for a Sharebox Galaxy chocolate McFlurry - £1.99 for a regular or £1.49 for a mini pot

- £1.99 for a regular or £1.49 for a mini pot Galaxy caramel McFlurry - £1.99 for a regular or £1.49 for a mini pot

- £1.99 for a regular or £1.49 for a mini pot McSpicy - £4.79 or £6.29 as part of an Extra Value Meal

The Grand Big Mac is made of two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles and Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun. If you like it even grander, Grand Big Mac with Bacon will also be back-on menus.

Chilli Cheese Bites accompany the McSpicy to bring the heat to 2023. Fans can grab a portion of four bites in a crispy batter, served with a rich tomato dip.

The Galaxy chocolate and Galaxy Caramel McFlurry are also returning to menus featuring soft dairy ice cream, swirled with pieces of Galaxy chocolate and topped with either Galaxy chocolate sauce or caramel sauce.