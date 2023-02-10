TK Maxx and Homesense have announced they will be opening more stores in the UK this year. Homesense is a subsidiary of TK Maxx which exclusively sells homeware pieces, whereas TK Maxx also sells clothing.

The store opening news comes after it was reported that one Tk Maxx and two Homesense stores were set to close their doors in another blow to the UK high street. It has been reported that TK Maxx will be closing its store in Edinburgh, with Homesense set to close branches Manchester Arndale and Swansea.

However, the retail stores have now confirmed there will be three TK Maxx stores opening in the UK and one Homesense store set to open in Stevenage. Deborah Dolce, Group Director, TJX Europe said: “We are proud of our continued investment in communities across the country through new store openings, store modernisations and relocations. Last year we opened two new stores – a TK Maxx in Bromborough and a Homesense in Altrincham.

“This year, we’re opening another three new TK Maxx stores and a new Homesense store in Stevenage. To meet growing customer demand on tkmaxx.com , we’re also opening a new logistics centre in Crewe which will create jobs for the local community.

“We look forward to bringing new, bright and beautiful TK Maxx and Homesense stores to even more shoppers across the UK and offering great retail careers to those communities.”

