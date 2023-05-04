Amelie McCann has spoken publicly for the first time since her sister Madeleine disappeared 16 years ago. The 18-year-old, who was just two years old when her sibling vanished, lit a candle in a touching tribute to mark the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance on May 3.

The teen was pictured for the first time since she was a toddler at the poignant ceremony, giving a glimpse into what her older sister might look like now. According to The Mirror , Amelie attended the ceremony alongside parents Kate and Gerry in their home village of Rothley, Leicestershire. Amelie’s twin brother Sean did not attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate’s friend Fiona Payne, one of the "Tapas Seven” who was on holiday with the McCanns in Portugal when Madeleine vanished in 2007, also attended the ceremony.

She read a moving poem entitled, “Hope is the thing with feathers” by Emily Dickinson and later shared a warm embrace with Kate, who did not address the crowds during the visit.

Most Popular

Madeleine McCann went missing from the Portuguese resort of Praia Da Luz in May 2007

18-year-old Amelie attended the event with a friend and joined in repeating hopeful statements including “Never, never give up”, “leave no stone unturned”, “don’t forget about me” and “still missing, still missed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madeleine disappeared from her hotel room in Praia Da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 while her parents were having dinner with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant just 55 metres away.

Mother Kate went to check on Madeleine and her siblings at 10pm to find only the twins asleep in their beds. If Madeleine is still alive, she would be aged 19, turning 20 on May 12.