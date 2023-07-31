The winter series of Love Island has reportedly been axed due to low ratings. Fans of Love Island will now have to wait yearly for their reality TV fix of the show, instead of every few months.

The winter series of Love Island was first introduced to fans back in 2020, prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. It was another three years before the winter series made a comeback.

The last winter series concluded this year and was generally well received by fans, but it has been axed due to low ratings. The latest series was won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. The first winter series was won by Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.

ITV bosses had reportedly hoped that Maya Jama would pull the ratings up, but despite the popularity of the presenter, she was unable to reverse the ratings with viewers clearly down on the summer series.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail: “The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren’t interested in watching the show twice a year. It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.