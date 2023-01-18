Love Island has returned to ITV as the winter series sees a dozen singletons on the hunt for true love in a sun-baked South African villa. With the show still in its early stages, which lucky couple will win the cash prize in eight weeks time?

It seems like it was only yesterday that Davide and Ekin-Su walked out of Mallorca with not only the Love Island crown but a cheque of £50k. The star-crossed lovers - soundly dubbed ‘Ekinde’ - beat the likes of Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope to the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its second-ever winter series is now beginning to take shape with a cast of good looking islanders that have been cracking on - and couples are starting to form. Fans are taking a liking to many of the contestants, including the likes of Kai Fagan and Anna-May Robey.

It has not been without its twists and turns either, as just one episode in a bombshell dropped in the villa. Footballer Tom Clare made a crash landing when he coupled up with Olivia Hawkins on Tuesday (January 17) night’s episode, with ITV bosses promising to bring in even more saucy singles to test the waters.

Most Popular

But by the end of the 2023 series, one lucky couple will receive the cash reward and be crowned winners of the reality series. So who are the favourites to be given that honour by the general public and new host Maya Jama? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 favourites to win

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to which woman is the bookies’ favourite to triumph in South Africa, two islanders have been priced at the same odds. Anna-May Robey, from Swansea, and Lana Jenkins, from Luton, have been priced at 3/1 to finish the series as the top female.

Olivia Hawkins is a close third to win the ITV2 reality television series. The 27-year-old, who is the oldest contestant and previously starred in James Bond movies, is best priced at 4/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on the male side of the villa, science and P.E teacher Kai Fagan has been listed as one of the the market leaders for winning Love Island 2023. His best price is 7/2, while quirky fan-favourite farmer Will Young comes in as second favourite at 3/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron Hall, who has recently been making moves with Lana Jenkins in the opening episodes, makes up the top three. The financial advisor from Essex, who is Love Island’s first ever partially-sighted islander, is available at 113/25 from select bookmakers.

Latest odds to win Love Island 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Male islanders

Ron Hall - 5/2

Shaq Muhammad - 4/1

Tom Clare - 9/2

Kai Fagan - 5/1

Haris Namani - 11/2

David Salako - 6/1

Will Young - 10/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Female islanders

Lana Jenkins - 5/2

Anna May Robey - 7/2

Olivia Hawkins - 4/1

Tanyel Revan - 5/1

Zara Deniz - 5/1

Tanya Manhenga - 6/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couples

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall - 9/2

Olivia Hawkins and Tom Clare - 9/1

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad - 10/1

Anna-May Robey and Haris Numani - 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad