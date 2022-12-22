Line of Duty is said to be set to make its triumphant return to the small screen with three special episodes on the BBC. Showrunners are hoping to make amends for the season six finale last year which left fans “disappointed” and “unfulfilled.”

All of the series’ major cast members such as Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure, and Martin Compton are all believed to be reprising their roles. It is reported that their Line of Duty return will be a three-part BBC special, expected to air around Christmas 2023.

There has been an outcry for further episodes of Line of Duty ever since its ‘final-ever’ episode aired in 2021. Viewers were said to be extremely disappointed by the ending which revealed the identity of corrupt copper ‘H’ as Nigel Boyle’s Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells.

Reports from a national publication reveal that the writer of the BBC series Jed Mercurio is aiming to deliver a “sensational conclusion.” Apparently the plot is set to focus on whether or not H was indeed the villain that AC-12 were hunting or if it was another perpetrator entirely.

