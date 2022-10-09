King Charles III is expected to have a cut-down coronation, setting the tone for a modern monarchy, according to a report in The Mail on Sunday . The new Head of State reportedly wants to slim down on time-consuming traditions.

His Majesty has been monarch for just over a month after he acceded to the throne on September 8, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II . Despite other formal ceremonies taking place, Charles’ coronation date is yet to be announced.

Early reports of what his coronation may look like are emerging, however, with a well-placed source telling The Mail on Sunday : “The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

The first details have emerged of what King Charles III’s coronation may look like.

Palace insiders have reportedly said the Duke of Norfolk - who as Earl Marshal is in charge of arranging details of the coronation - has been asked to prepare a short and simple ceremony. Plenty of traditions will still remain, but there will also be a reduction from what has been seen previously.

The coronation ceremony - which would normally take around four hours - is predicted to be cut in length. Charles is said to want a ceremony that lasts about an hour instead - and with far fewer guests, cutting around 8,000 down to 2,000, meaning thousands will miss out.

Ancient rituals, such as the presenting of gold ingots to the monarch, are set to be revoked to save time, and discussions have reportedly been held for a more relaxed dress code to be implemented for guests. Peers could see ceremonial robes replaced with lounge suits, for example.

Although it won’t change the amount of time the ceremony takes, another tradition set to be taken away is the use of velvet chairs. The seating that was crafted especially for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 is likely to be replaced by more standard furniture.