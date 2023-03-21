Kellogg’s variety packs have said goodbye to Tony the Tiger in a controversial move which has seen Frosties removed from the iconic multipack cereal selection. The iconic cereal has been ditched and replaced with ‘healthier’ choices such as Coco Pops or Corn Flakes.

Frosties contain 37g of sugar per 100g which is more than twice the sugar in Coco Pops and four times more than in Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies. The remaining cereals - Coco Pops, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes - are all low in fat, salt and sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes after one disgruntled customer complained to Kellogg’s and tweeted: “@KelloggsUKI not much ‘variety’ in here lads. 3 x Coco Pops. Letting yourselves be bullied into removing the Frosties? Won’t be buying again.”

Kellogg’s replied : “We can confirm that we have recently taken the decision to remove Frosties from the variety pack. Thank you for expressing your thoughts about the change, please be assured that we will pass this sentiment back to our marketing department.”

Most Popular

A spokesperson confirmed that the controversial removal of the cereal means that the variety packs can be classed as non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) and can be sold in prime spots in supermarkets.

New regulations which will be in force in England, in October, will limit the advertising of food high in fat, salt, and sugar. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad