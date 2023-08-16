Jason Liversidge, who starred on popular TV show DIY SOS has died at the age of 47 after a 10 year battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). His death was announced by his wife Liz on Facebook.

She said: “Jason Liversidge died peacefully at home surrounded by his girls at 22.59 on the 5th August 2023. Thank you for being the best husband and father that we could ask for. You will be forever young and remain alive always in our hearts and minds. We love you! Fly free my love.”

The father-of-two appeared on the BBC show back in 2015, where his home was transformed into an accessible family house by Nick Knowles and the team. His appearance came two years after his MND diagnosis.

Despite his diagnosis, Liversidge was determined to let the illness restrict him and undertook many dangerous tasks, including scaling Mount Snowdon in a wheelchair, and abseiled off the Humber Bridge in Hull.

Three years ago in 2020, Liversidge was 95 percent paralysed, and even broke a Guinness World Record when he reached a staggering 65mph in a motorised wheelchair.