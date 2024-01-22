The first full moon of the year will take place on January 25.

The first full moon of the year is set to take place this month.

The full moon is also known as a Wolf Moon, named due to the legend of wolves howling at the full moon during the cold nights in January.

What time will the January full moon take place?

The January full moon will take place at 5:54pm - on Thursday, January 25 2024.

Where to see the January full moon?

The best place to see the January full moon is in the east, just as the sun is setting in the west. The full moon will always rise and set directly opposite the sun.

When will we see the other full moons during 2024?