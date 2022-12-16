ITV has officially confirmed its television schedule for Christmas Day, bringing out the big guns to entertain people on the hunt for entertainment once they’re full of Christmas dinner. It features a range of family, drama and comedy programmes, as well as the annual Royal Variety Performance.

King Charles III is scheduled to make his first Christmas message since he was anointed as the UK’s head of state. Taking over from his late-mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland in September.

The much-anticipated Doc Martin Christmas Day special will also air on December 25. It will be an emotional episode as Martin Clunes returns to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic in a last-ever appearance.

Also airing on the big day, The Royal Variety Performance will mark its 110-year anniversary with Would I Lie To You comedian Lee Mack hosting. It includes performances from the world of music, comedy, theatre and more.

Christmas Day stalwarts will once again air on ITV on Christmas Day in December 2022. This includes the likes of hit soap opera Coronation Street, as well as gameshow Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win Christmas Special.

ITV Christmas Day television schedule 2022

