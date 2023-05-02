News you can trust since 1925
Harry Potter actress Emma Watson to return to Oxford University 10 years after first degree

The actress has extended her portfolio of working outside of the film industry

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Emma Watson is set to return to university

Former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is to return to Oxford University this September – 10 years after she finished her first degree. Emma previously attended Oxford University during her studies at Brown University.

The university’s student newspaper – The Oxford Student – has reported that Emma, now 33, will take on an MA in Creative Writing in September 2023. The return marks the second time Emma has attended the university, as she previously attended Worcester College.

She attended Oxford University during the 2011 to 2012 academic year as part of the Visiting Student Programme. Emma took part in the programme while she deferred her degree at Brown University to focus on filming for Harry Potter.

Emma already holds a BA in English Literature from Brown University in Rhode Island. She graduated from Brown in 2014 after spitting her time between studying and filming.

    What is Emma Watson doing now?

    Emma has continued to act in films as well as extend her creative portfolio outside of acting. After Harry Potter ended, she went on to act in films such as My Week With Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women and the live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

    Last year, the actress was revealed as the face for a Prada perfume, for which she made her directorial debut with a short film of the launch. She also revealed the launch of Renais Gin, which she co-founded with her brother, Alex Watson.

