Half of Brits admit they live for holidays and put every spare penny in their travel fund

A survey of 2,000 adults found once they have their ‘forever home’, a sixth put nothing in savings and spend all their cash on trips instead.

While 33 per cent admit holidays are the only reason they put up with a stressful job – as they need the money to fund their trips.

For a quarter, they feel ‘empty’ unless they’ve got a big trip planned, while 67 per cent say it's something positive to look forward to.

Medicspot, an online GP service, commissioned the survey after experiencing a sharp increase in people requesting their Covid recovery certificates for travel to prove they have tested positive in the last six months.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone loves planning a holiday, now more so than ever, as it gives us something to look forward to and feel excited about.

“Saving money can be difficult, but when doing it for something such as trips abroad, it makes it a whole lot easier and worthwhile.”

Three holidays a year

The average adult goes on holiday three times a year and, of those who do save, will stash away £133 each month – equating to more than £1500 per year.

A third has had a ‘travel fund’ for at least five years, while a quarter has only started theirs within the last 12 months.

The study found three in 10 will book a holiday up to three months in advance, whereas a spontaneous sixth will purchase a deal only four weeks beforehand.

As many as four in 10 reckon their love for holidays has increased since the pandemic with 48 per cent keen to try new experiences.

And 52 per cent said they want to embrace life more while over half are just grateful to be travelling again, according to the OnePoll study.

A third said not being able to fly abroad was one of the worst things about the pandemic, and 51 per cent are desperate to travel this year.

Two years without a holiday

It’s been almost two years since the average Brit has been on holiday, with 40 per cent owning up to having a list of destinations they will be visiting over the next 24 months.

When asked what is more important to them, 47 per cent ranked holidays above weddings (17 per cent), house renovations (33 per cent), and even children’s education funds (53 per cent).

The top reasons for people going on holiday are to relax (72 per cent), escape everyday life (63 per cent) and to enjoy new experiences (57 per cent).

While 48 per cent simply want to enjoy some warmer weather.

The spokesperson for Medicspot added: “I think we’ve all experienced a new appreciation for life. Things such as holidays have shot up to the top of our priority list so we can make lasting memories and enjoy new experiences.