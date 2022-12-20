As if the end of 2022 could not get even better in the lead-up to the festive season, Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off is set to return with two special episodes. On top of the New Year’s Day episode which has a confirmed line-up of familiar faces, some big name celebrities have been confirmed to enter the tent for a huge Christmas Eve special.

The upcoming Christmas Bake Off episode will see five celebrities enter the competition in hopes to attain the last Star Baker award in 2023. To do so, though, they must once-again impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting the festive special will be the returning Noel Fielding, who for the last time will work alongside co-host Matt Lucas. The comedian confirmed his departure from hosting The Great British Bake Off earlier this month to pursue other projects.

Matt Lucas’ replacement is yet to be announced with a number of big names rumoured to take on hosting duties of the Channel 4 programme. Fellow comedian Joe Lycett, former Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain, and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg are among the favourites to take the hot seat.

Most Popular

In the meantime, showrunners have since confirmed the line-up of The Great British Bake Off’s Christmas Special line-up. So let’s meet some of the big names entering the tent.

Great Christmas Bake Off Special 2022 full line-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Tony Robinson

Sir Tony Robinson is set to enter the Bake Off tent this Christmas (Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Robinson has been confirmed to make his debut in the Bake Off tent to help bring some festive cheer to the Channel 4 audience. The London-born actor is renowned for his role in British classic series Blackadder.

Gaby Roslin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaby Roslin will abandon the mic for the Bake Off tent this Christmas (Getty)

Gaby Roslin will put her baking skills to the test as she is scheduled to make an appearance in the Great Christmas Bake Off special episode in December. The London-born TV presenter has worked with the BBC where she hosted Children In Need between 1995 and 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Christian

British broadcaster Terry Christian will celebrate Christmas as he stars in the special festive episode of the Bake Off later this month. Terry is widely known for his work with Channel 4 and its late-night entertainment show The Word, as well as his time at ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miquita Oliver

Miquita is bringing in the festive cheer by starring in the Christmas Bake Off special episode in December (Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miquita Oliver is set to put down the mic and pick up a wooden spoon as she abandons her presenting duties to test her baking skills in the Bake Off Christmas special episode. She is renowned for her co-hosting of Channel 4 programme Popworld.

Claire Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Sweeney is also set to star in the Bake Off special (Getty)

Claire Sweeney is the fifth and final celebrity contestant to be confirmed to appear on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off Christmas special episode later this month. She is known for playing Lindsey Corkhill in soap opera Brookside, as well as her role of Roxie Hart in musical Chicago in London’s West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad