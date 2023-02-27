The government has issued an urgent recall of a TK Maxx and Homesense product as it presents a chemical risk. The product in question is yellow orpiment mineral bookends with a batch number LJ09-130-006.

Yellow orpiment mineral bookends were on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between June and October 2022 and are made in China. The government warns the product contains arsenic sulphide “which can cause skin irritation and is toxic if ingested or inhaled”.

The product has been recalled by both TK Maxx and Homesense. Customers are advised to stop using the product immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.

TK Maxx have assured customers that no other bookends have been impacted by this, and also say that “If you purchased the product, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.”

Owners have been urged to use protective gloves when handling the product and keep it in a sealed package for return. Forty pieces were sold to customers in the United Kingdom & Ireland during the timeframe specified above.

TK Maxx operate 353 stores across the UK, and are best known for selling clothing of big brands such as Ralph Lauren at discounted prices. 295 of their retail stores, or 84 percent, are located in England.

