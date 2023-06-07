Hotel chain Ibis has announced it will be giving away free showers to Glastonbury Festival goers this year. Music fans will be able to wash away the mud and return home refreshed and rejuvenated with Ibis’ complimentary Glastonbury shower service, which will be available after the event on Monday, June 26.

Hotel brand Ibis is offering the opportunity of a free warm shower at four of its UK hotels. However, there is a limited capacity at each hotel and slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shower time slots will be available throughout the day between 9am – 3pm. The four hotels taking part in the service are ibis Bridgwater, ibis Bristol Centre, ibis Bristol Temple Meads Quay and ibis Reading Centre.

Ibis spokesperson, Chris Timbs, said: “Glastonbury is famous for the best music and mud in the world! Always one of the highlights of the UK’s summer with an incredible lineup of musicians, whether it’s the up-and-coming artists or global superstars you’re there to see.

“After the mud and partying, festival-goers will be in need of a warm refreshing shower and we’re here to help. We’re passionate about music and hospitality, so a quick shower on route home from arguably one of the best festivals in the world is our way of making the weekend even better for music fans.”

Glastonbury 2023: How to book a free shower

Muddy festival goers at Glastonbury will be able to get a free shower this year