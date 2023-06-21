To many at home, Glastonbury Festival only gets going once the main stages light up and the TV crew start filming, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. Wednesday and Thursday are littered with things to do, stages to visit and acts to see but it takes a bit of research.

By Wednesday afternoon, many happy campers will have marked their bedroom-to-be on Worthy Farm and unpacked their belongings. After all the hustle and bustle of getting in is over, it’s easy to start thinking… What now?

While the opening two days are a great opportunity to get your bearings and start exploring the festival, don’t go thinking that there’s nothing to see or acts to file through on the line-up.

We’ve compiled the best stages, acts and activities happening on Wednesday and Thursday, to save your eyes the burden and make you a hero amongst your friends.

Best stages and acts to see on Wednesday at Glastonbury 2023

Wednesday is a day for walking without purpose and checking out the incredible food stalls around the festival. But there is one special event that dominates the day - the opening ceremony.

Many processions take place throughout the day with the first notable ceremony beginning at the Healing Field at 4pm. The site will also be open for the public to enjoy yoga, tai chi, dance, singing, meditation,and massage for free.

Part of the opening ceremony is the incredible firework display, which of course takes place much later in the day. From around 10pm, many gather at the Tipi Village, The Stone Circle and above The Park Area (by the Glastonbury sign) to watch the spectacle.

Many gather by Glastonbury sign to watch the fireworks

Here’s a list of other stages and areas open on Wednesday…

Greenpeace: 12:00pm - 12:00am

Pilton Palais Cinema: 1:00pm - 11:34pm (Candyman, The Wicker Man…)

The Rhizosphere: 3:00pm - 9:00pm

Toad Hall: 3:00pm - 1:00am

Speakers Forum: 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Bimble Inn: 12:00pm - 3:00am

The Crow’s Nest: 7:30pm - 8pm

Humblewell Active Platform: 6pm - 7pm

Fireside Stories: 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Best stages and acts to see on Thursday at Glastonbury 2023

If you’ve played your cards right, you should be ready to take on the first proper day of the festival, unless you’re still trying to find your campsite and in that case… no judgement.

All the smaller stages start to open on Thursday and there’s some great acts to see throughout the night.

Skream performed on Thursday night at Glastonbury last year at the packed Stonebridge Bar

Here’s our selection of best stages and acts to see on Thursday…