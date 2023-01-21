Emmerdale star and Hits Radio host Gemma Atkinson has announced she is pregnant with her second child with Strictly’s Gorka Marquez. The actress took to social media to reveal the baby news on Saturday.

Gemma says their three-year-old daughter Mia is “thrilled” with the news she is set to have a brother. The couple are expecting their latest addition to the family to arrive “later this year”.

She wrote: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially "popped". Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled!

“Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie”.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez first met when the pair ballroom danced together on ITV’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. They welcomed their first child, Mia, on July 9, 2019 before getting engaged in February 2021.

