News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Full list of Tory MPs stepping down ahead of next general election as Ben Wallace confirms resignation plans

Ben Wallace will step down from his role as defence secretary at the next cabinet reshuffle - but which other MPs are stepping down from their roles?

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed he will step down from the role at the next cabinet reshuffle. The Tory MP will step down from his defence secretary role after four years.

While he told the Sunday Times he would not stand at the next general election, he ruled out leaving "prematurely" and triggering a by-election. The MP has served as defence secretary under three prime ministers - Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Wallace played an important role in the UK’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his resignation letter, Mr Wallace said he was quitting frontline politics due to the toll it had taken on his family.

Most Popular

    He said: “While I am proud to have worked with so many amazing people and helped contribute to protecting this great country, the cost of putting that ahead of my family is something I am very sad about."

    But which other Tory MPs have revealed they will be stepping down from their roles ahead of the next general election which is expected to take place in 2025? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Related topics:Ben WallaceBoris JohnsonPoliticsDominic Raab