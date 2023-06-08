News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

France knife attack: Two children and life-threatening condition after mass stabbing in Annecy - full details

Two children and one adult are in life-threatening condition following a knife attack in southeast France, police have confirmed.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Two children and one adult suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in south-east France this morning. The youngsters in life-threatening condition are about three years of age.

Police confirmed four children and an adult were injured in total. The incident took place in the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss border.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested "thanks to the swift intervention of police.” He tweeted: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France
Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France
Most Popular

    The incident happened in a park and the assailant was a Syrian man legal refugee status BFM TV reported. People have been urged to avoid the area. Local politician Antoine Armand tweeted that children were attacked in a playground.

    In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

    Emmanuel Macron statement

    In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized.”

    Related topics:FrancePoliceYoungstersPeopleSuspect