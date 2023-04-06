Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been diagnosed with leukaemia and admitted to the intensive care unit in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to the Corriere della Sera daily. The 86 year-old was said to be receiving treatment for lung infection when medical experts confirmed the diagnosis.

Italy’s former Prime Minister has suffered a series of health problems in recent years including contracting Covid-19. Previously, he has also overcome testicular cancer, and seven years ago in 2017 Berlusconi underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and also had a pacemaker. More recently in January 2022, he was admitted for a reported urinary tract infection.

The 86-year-old last stepped down as Italy’s Prime Minister in 2011. His demise came as Italy was close to a crippling debt crisis. He also faced several scandals, most notably around his notorious "bunga bunga" parties.

Berlusconi served as Prime Minister of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011. As well as largely being a politician, he owned the Italian football club AC Milan from 1986 to 2017, overseeing the club’s most dominant period, which saw them rule both Italy and European football for years.

"He's stable. He's a rock. he's going to make this time too,” said Paolo Berlusconi, the younger brother of the former Italian prime minister.