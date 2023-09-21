Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The release date for Football Manager 2024 has been announced. The game usually comes much later in the year compared to their competitors, such EA FC 24 and that once again is the case this year.

Along with announcing their release date, Sports Interactive have also announced some brand new features with more to come before its release. It’s been a big couple of years for the game, which was released on PlayStation and Xbox.

Football Manager is truly one of a kind. It goes so far in depth in terms of training, signing players, xG and much more and is commonly described as the closest thing to being a football manager than actually being one.

The game also gets more popular year on year. According to ActivePlayer.io, “Football Manager 2023 maintains a healthy player count of 62,457 concurrent average daily users, indicative of its enduring popularity this year”.

When is Football Manager 2024 released?

As mentioned, Football Manager is always released quite late in the year and that is the case this year, with the game being released on Monday, November 6. The beta usually comes out around two weeks before, so keep an eye out.

What are the new features on Football Manager 2024?

As with a new edition, new features are on their way. One of these is the J League being added in, with players now able to play with teams in J League one to three.

Some more new features include:

Smarter transfers, squad building and finance

Introducing intermediaries and offloading players

Individual player targets and interaction logic

Truer football motion, match authenticity and positional play

Set pieces refresh and coaches debut

More gameplay deep dives

Quality of life upgrades

Is Football Manager 2024 going to be on Netflix?

