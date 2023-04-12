Foo Fighters have teased fans with a video suggesting that new music is on the way from the band. In a video that was posted to their social media channels with no caption, instrumental music can be heard along with the words that read: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

This will be the first time the band has released music since the tragic death of their drummer and close friend Taylor Hawkins who died on March 25, 2022. Hawkins died in Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Hawkins complained of chest pains, emergency services were called up to his room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel. Health personnel arrived and found Hawkins unresponsive; they performed CPR, but he was declared dead at the scene, at the age of 50.

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed they would be continuing without their late drummer in a statement that read: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward”. The band have yet to announce Hawkins’ replacement, but during the memorial concert for the drummer his son, Oliver, did join the band on stage to play ‘My Hero’ with them and pay tribute to his late father.

Most Popular

The news of new music comes after the band took to social media on Tuesday (April 11) to announce the shows. Foo Fighters’ upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March.

Each show is structured around previously-announced festival appearances and other headlining concerts between August and October. Four of the six confirmed shows will feature support from The Breeders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foo Fighters will play the following US dates in 2023:

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)