EA Sports has released the soundtrack for the upcoming FIFA 23 video game.

The video game is just days from being fully released, with anticipation building for what many are believing will be the best edition of the game.

As we edge closer to the release, more information is being released about the game, including the soundtrack.

The release of new music to be on the game comes shortly after the web app was released, followed by the Companion app.

Here’s every trackset to be on FIFA 23

Nail Tech - Jack Harlow

Obsessed With You - Central Cee

Waterfall - Disclosure, RAYE

Finesse - Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju

Forever&more - ROLE MODEL

Pull Up - Koffee

Playground - Bru-C

Lift Off - Labrinth

First Flight To Mars - Ark Woods

Voodoo - Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

Rollout - Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scruffizzer & Close Counters

All The Highs - San Holo

All I Want - Lane 8, Arctic Lake

Season - Smoke DZA, Girl Talk

On Your Own - Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook

Run em Down - Graham Lake, Avelino

Daydreaming - Harry Stone

Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo

Sorry I’m Not Sorry - P Money, Whiney

a-Okay - Blackwave, Abhi The Nomad

Falling Apart - Sea Girls

Bricks in the Wall - Hak Baker

Walking on Water - The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Hello Alien - Nathan Day

Wanna Stay - Luude, Dear Sunday

Firepit - Phantoms, Big Wild

Ahora y Siempre - Quevedo, Linton

Feel It - Crooked Colours

Dog Food - IDK, Denzel Curry

Run Run - Shenseea

You’ve Done Enough - Gorgon City, DRAMA

I’m not okay - sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere

High Level - James BKS, The Big Hash

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha

Sirens - Flume, Caroline Polacheck

The Reapers - LYAM, Wiki

Big Talk - SOFY

Maybe Not - Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman

Lifted - Joy Club, TIEKS

Fix your face - seeyousoon

Skelele - Bad Boy Timz, Olamide

Hardware - Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy

40-16 Building - NAS

Payback - Kojey Radical, Knucks

Must Be Love - Tseba, Electric Fields

Let Me Be Great - Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo

Dreamer - LODATO, Janice Robinson

Behind The Sun - ODESZA

Kise - Lous and The Yakuza

Times Change - Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist

Man Nennt Mich - Eunique

People - Kungs, The Knocks

Don’t Be Scared, Chase & Status, Takura

Papi bones - FKA Twigs, Shygirl

Forbidden Feelingz - Nia Archives

White City - Willow Kayne

Can’t Sleep - Venice

Better - Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard

Drive - moa moa

Zatoichi - Denzel Curry, slowthai

Green Light - AC Slater, Bleu Chair, Moksi, Kate Wild

M.I.A - SOHN

Full Round Table - Chappaqua Wrestling

Sunshine - wh0

So Sick Of Me - Haich Ber Na

T.T.Y.N - Moksi - Diede

Quiet On Set - Remi Wolf

Tonight - Phoenix, Ezra Koenig

Ready4dem - Watch the Ride, Emz

Madan (King) - Bakermat

Tierra Zanta - Trueno, Victor Heredia

Fun - Biig Piig

Aquamarine - Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka

Passed Tense - George FitzGerald, Panda Bear

Disco Closure - Milkblood

Mama Used to Say - Edd

Heritage - Regents, Cartridge, Strategy

Hurt Me - Cryalot

Disturb Them - Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man

Fils de joie - Stromae

DC Rot - yune pinku

Look - Doss

Not Yours - Effy

Smthng - Muddy Monk

Stuck In The Middle - Greentea Peng

Otomo - Bonobo, O’Flynn

Pedi - Baby Tate

Made of Gold - Ibeyi, Oa Salieu

Saoko - Rosalia

Spitting Off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius

Breathe In - Nightmares On Wax, Oshun

Tenia Razon - Daniela Lalita

Ounana - Bianca Costa

Jagna - Alewya

Kuzola - Pongo

How to buy FIFA 23

People can still pre-order FIFA 23 and purchase it from Game . It costs £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £34 on Nintendo Switch.