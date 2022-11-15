Fans of the famed Wetherspoons breakfast may soon see a massive shakeup as the UK faces a shortage of eggs. Wetherspoons has said that instead of just cutting out the eggs, punters may be offered onion rings, sausages or hash browns to make up for the absence of eggs.

As well as the traditional breakfasts, the breakfast menu may be heavily affected, with dishes such as the eggs benedict having eggs as the star of the dish. Scrambled eggs on toast, and the breakfast wrap will also be impacted by the shortage.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said: "We can confirm that there are temporary issues with egg supplies at some Wetherspoon pubs, due to the current impact of Avian flu on egg production.

“We are experiencing issues in receiving all the supplies we require to satisfy demand in every pub. This is not specific to Wetherspoon and other hospitality operators and supermarkets are facing similar issues."

This comes amid supermarket chains putting a limit on the amount of eggs customers can purchase in their store. In Lidl, you can only buy a maximum of three egg boxers, with reports that the egg shelves are bare.

The shortage of eggs is thought to have stemmed from the summer, where many birds that produce eggs died due to the extreme heat that exceeded over 40C in recent months. However, one farmer, speaking to LBC said that egg shortages were also due to the fact that some supermarkets are not paying producers enough.