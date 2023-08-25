News you can trust since 1925
F1 2023 Schedule: remaining calendar of Grand Prix races and drivers standings following summer break

With the summer break coming to an end this week, here is the remaining Formula 1 calendar for the rest of the 2023 season

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Formula 1 is set to make a return this weekend after a four-week long summer break, with a home race for Max Vertappen.

The Dutch Grand Prix is set to go ahead this weekend at the Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland.

Fans have been left without the excitement of a race weekend for a month as drivers and teams take a rest from the full 2023 schedule. Twenty-two races are set to take place this year after the race in Imola, Italy was cancelled due to flooding in the region back in May.

Affectionately known as “silly season” when the teams go on summer break has remained fairly quiet with no major announcements being made about drivers contracts. On Thursday (August 24), Haas announced it would be re-signing its drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for 2024, but other contracts have yet to be confirmed by those still at risk.

    Six drivers are at risk of being left without a seat at the end of this season including Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

    There are just 10 races left of the 2023 season including the highly anticipated new race at Las Vegas and the final Grand Prix at Abu Dhabi. Here’s the remaining races in the F1 calendar.

    F1 2023 Schedule

    • Dutch Grand Prix - August 25-27
    • Premio D’Italia Grand Prix - September 1-3
    • Singapore Grand Prix - September 15-17 
    • Japanese Grand Prix - September 22-24
    • Qatar Grand Prix - October 6-8
    • United States Grand Prix - October 20-22 
    • Mexican Grand Prix - October 27-29
    • Brazilian Grand Prix - November 3-5
    • Las Vegas Grand Prix - November 16-18
    • Abu Dhabi - November 24-26
    Here is the remaining calendar for the F1 2023 seasonHere is the remaining calendar for the F1 2023 season
    F1 2023 Driver Standings

    Here are the driver standings ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:

    1. Max Verstappen - 314 points
    2. Sergio Perez - 189 points
    3. Fernando Alonso - 149 points
    4. Lewis Hamilton - 148 points
    5. Charles Leclerc - 99 points
    6. George Russell - 99 points 
    7. Carlos Sainz- 92 points
    8. Lando Norris - 69 points 
    9. Lance Stroll - 47 points
    10. Esteban Ocon - 35 points
    11. Oscar Piastri - 34 points
    12. Pierre Gasly - 22 points
    13. Alexander Albon - 11 points
    14. Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
    15. Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
    16. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
    17. Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
    18. Kevin Magnussen - 2 points 
    19. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
    20. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
    21. Nyck De Vries - 0 points (No longer racing)

    F1 2023 Constructors Championship standings

    1. Red Bull - 503 points
    2. Mercedes - 247 points
    3. Aston Martin - 196 points
    4. Ferrari - 191 points
    5. McLaren - 103 points
    6. Alpine - 57 points 
    7. Williams - 11 points
    8. Haas - 11 points
    9. Alfa Romeo - 9 points
    10. AlphaTauri - 3 points
