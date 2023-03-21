With Eurovision in Liverpool edging ever closer, the running orders for the contest’s semi-finals taking place on May 9 and May 11 are set to be announced this week. In January, participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the first or second-semi final at St George’s Hall.

The running orders are based on that allocation draw and have been sequenced to create “the most exciting shows possible”. France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK - also known as the “Big Five” - will not perform in either of the semi-finals, although their domestic audiences will get to vote in one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The running order of the Grand Final, which will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, is usually determined by producers just after the second semi-final. Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-finals running order announcement.

When will the semi-final running order be announced for Eurovision 2023?

Most Popular

The Eurovision 2023 semi-final running orders will be revealed on Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm.

Eurovision in Liverpool is just under two months away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Eurovision 2023 semi-final running order announcement

The Eurovision 2023 semi-final running orders will be announced on the Eurovision YouTube channel from 7pm. The first semi-final running order will be revealed first followed by the second semi-final running order shortly afterwards.