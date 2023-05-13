News you can trust since 1925
Eurovision 2023: Fans divided by Mae Muller’s performance - with Lily Allen tweeting but some not happy

Eurovision fans have reacted to Mae Muller’s grand final performance.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 13th May 2023, 22:42 BST- 2 min read

Eurovision enthusiasts have taken to social media to share their reaction to Mae Muller’s grand final performance. Muller, who performed last in the final, wore a black two-piece for her performance of Tik-Tok viral tune ‘I Wrote a Song’.

However, some fans were not best pleased by the performance. One fan said on Twitter: “Mae Muller is a wee gem but this is god awful.”

A second tweeted: “Sorry but Mae Muller is so bad at singing live and what was her boring outfit… it’s literally Eurovision where is the sparkle and drama??”

Other Eurovision watchers praised Muller’s performance. One wrote: “@maemuller You smashed it with I Wrote A Song”.

    Another said: “@maemuller nailed it! What a fantastic performance. Congratulations.”

    Singer Lily Allen also got involved with sharing her praise for Muller as she tweeted “Slay Muller” online. One complained about sound quality, saying: “They could have turned Mae Muller’s microphone on.”

    Ahead of her Eurovision performance, Muller said: “I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!

    “Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

